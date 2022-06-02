Overview

Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Meinz works at HCA Florida Osceola GYN Oncology in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.