Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
Overview
Dr. Sara Meinz, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Osceola GYN Oncology720 W Oak St Ste 370, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 630-9124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sara Meinz for 12 years. I drive 1 1/2 hours just to see her. She has always taken the time to address my concerns. She truly understands what you are going through and has a compassionate bedside manner. She saw me through chemo and some of my darkest days. Dr. Meinz did my surgery to install and remove my port. Whenever my chemo nurses would access my port, they would always comment about what a great job my doctor did at placing it, so it is discreet, yet accessible. She is very knowledgeable in the area of gynecologic cancers. She was highly recommended to me, and I would certainly recommend her to others without hesitation.
About Dr. Sara Meinz, DO
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790872406
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital|Florida Hospital Orlando
- Mt. Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center|Mt. Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery
