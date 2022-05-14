See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD

Neurology
4.5 (155)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dehbashi works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates of Jefferson
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 155 ratings
Patient Ratings (155)
5 Star
(122)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
May 14, 2022
Dr.Dehbashi is by far the best physician we had. She is caring, companionate and knowledgeable. Her accurate diagnosis was a life saver! We had multiple consult before seeing her. Big THANK YOU!!
Benjamin O’Brian — May 14, 2022
About Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265852206
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Residency
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
Internship
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Shiraz University
Board Certifications
  • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Dehbashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehbashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dehbashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dehbashi works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dehbashi’s profile.

Dr. Dehbashi has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehbashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

155 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehbashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehbashi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehbashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehbashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

