Dr. Sara Dann, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Dann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 611, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 740-0555

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Sara Dann, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013185305
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Johns Hopkins
Residency
  • Med Univ of SC
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Dann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

