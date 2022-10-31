See All Oncologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Sara Crowder, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sara Crowder, MD

Oncology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sara Crowder, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Crowder works at Sara E Crowder MD in Columbia, MO with other offices in Moberly, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Muhammad Azharuddin, MD
Dr. Muhammad Azharuddin, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Martha J. Herring MD PC
    1605 E Broadway Ste 260, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 442-2221
  2. 2
    Radiology Consultants Inc
    1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-8000
  3. 3
    Sam's Health Mart Pharmacy
    300 N Morley St, Moberly, MO 65270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 442-2221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center
  • Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Cancer
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crowder?

    Oct 31, 2022
    I have visited Dr Crowder’s office more than a dozen times. Every appointment is handled professionally from check in through exit. The appointment reminder system is efficient. Personnel are friendly & caring. The tone for this environment is set by Dr Crowder who is a role model for excellent patient interactions.
    Kathy — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Crowder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Crowder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crowder to family and friends

    Dr. Crowder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crowder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Crowder, MD.

    About Dr. Sara Crowder, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285689687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crowder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowder has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Crowder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.