Dr. Sara Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Georgetown OB GYN in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.