Dr. Sara Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Locations
Georgetown OB GYN602 HIGH TECH DR, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 400-6572
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper takes her time and really listens to your concerns and questions. She also helped me understand and feel comfortable with a treatment plan.
About Dr. Sara Cooper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
