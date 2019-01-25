Overview

Dr. Sara Chowdhury, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Chowdhury works at North Shore Med Grp Endcrnlgy in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.