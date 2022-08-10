Overview

Dr. Sara Bruce, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Bruce works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.