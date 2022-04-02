Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Brooks, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
Montgomery Medical Clinic800 S Frederick Ave Ste 110, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 786-3408Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks is very caring and professional. Unlike many other doctors these days, I didn't have to sit in the waiting room very long and she spent time answering all my questions. It took a while to get the appointment, but she was worth the wait!
About Dr. Sara Brooks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1811154057
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brooks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Ringworm, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
