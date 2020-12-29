See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sara Bradley, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sara Bradley, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bradley works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anxiety
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Very thorough; professional; she provides one with confidence in her ability to take care of you. Exactly what you'd want in a primary physician
    Elliot R Schiff — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Bradley, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    1487873808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
