Dr. Sara Bradley, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bradley works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.