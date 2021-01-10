See All Podiatric Surgeons in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bouraee works at Hampton Roads Foot and Ankle Specialists in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Roads Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1155 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 220-3311
  2. 2
    3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 224-7605
  3. 3
    453 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 825-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 10, 2021
    I’ve seen Dr. Bouraee in both the Williamsburg and Hampton location (both of which are great, extremely clean, and well staffed). I had a toe surgical procedure done in office and was extremely pleased with my results. Dr. Bouraee and the rest of staff exceeded my expectations and were extremely accommodating, knowledgeable, and kind. Dr. Bouraee is a fantastic doctor with a great bedside manner. I would give 100 stars if I could. Highly recommend.
    Alexandra Baumgart — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285823401
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouraee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bouraee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouraee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bouraee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouraee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouraee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouraee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouraee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouraee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

