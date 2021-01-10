Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouraee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bouraee works at
Locations
-
1
Hampton Roads Foot and Ankle Specialists1155 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 220-3311
- 2 3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 224-7605
- 3 453 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 825-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouraee?
I’ve seen Dr. Bouraee in both the Williamsburg and Hampton location (both of which are great, extremely clean, and well staffed). I had a toe surgical procedure done in office and was extremely pleased with my results. Dr. Bouraee and the rest of staff exceeded my expectations and were extremely accommodating, knowledgeable, and kind. Dr. Bouraee is a fantastic doctor with a great bedside manner. I would give 100 stars if I could. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sara Bouraee, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285823401
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouraee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouraee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouraee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouraee works at
Dr. Bouraee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouraee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouraee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouraee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouraee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouraee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.