Overview

Dr. Sara Borcherding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Borcherding works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.