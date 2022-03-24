Dr. Sara Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Barton, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6570
-
2
Denver4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 490, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 704-8039
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Kaiser Permanente
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
WE ARE ENDLESSLY GRATEFUL FOR DR. SARA BARTON OURS NURSE BECCA, CAROLINA , ERIN AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO HELP ME ON MY WAY TO FOLLOW MY DREAM WE WORKED WITH CCRM THAT MADE OUR LITTLE MIRACLE RAINBOW BABYS POSIBLE THEN GOD REALLY DELIVERED ON MY PRAYES AND GIVE ME MY TWO LITTLE BABYS JUST I WANT TO SAID FOLLOW YOUR DREAM AND TRUST YOURSELF THAT YOU CAN DO IT BELIEVE IN YOUR DR. SHE MADE YOUR DREM COME TRUE.... GOD BLESS YOU EVERYONE
About Dr. Sara Barton, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1750418182
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
