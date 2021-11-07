Dr. Sara Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Baig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Chesterfield Cardiology Care, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 560, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 485-8788Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
SSM Heart Institute5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Baig has been very positive. She listens to your particular situation and is willing to consider other treatment options based on your particular situation. Her Nurse Andrea is outstanding. She helped me avoid a costly and unnecessary test by taking my call and drilling down in to my particular situation. I would recommend Dr. Baig and her Nurse Andrea to anyone.
About Dr. Sara Baig, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437248911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Chest Pain, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baig speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.