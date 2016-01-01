Dr. Sara Alkhatib, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Alkhatib, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sara Alkhatib, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Alkhatib works at
Locations
-
1
Geist Dental Care11683 Fox Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236 Directions (317) 743-5827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkhatib?
About Dr. Sara Alkhatib, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205404381
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alkhatib using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alkhatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkhatib works at
Dr. Alkhatib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhatib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhatib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhatib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.