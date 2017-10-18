Overview

Dr. Sara Adams, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with MUSC



Dr. Adams works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.