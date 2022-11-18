Dr. Abbruzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO
Overview
Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Abbruzzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Imaging, Inc3998 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
-
2
AH Palliative Care Service1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-6839
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbruzzi?
Dr has been helping people get in the right program for the right reasons, and cares about individual growth and health. I have renewed 3 times with her and sent at least 7 customers her way. Awesome doc!
About Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1689686313
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hill Hosp
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Ursinus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbruzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbruzzi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbruzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbruzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbruzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.