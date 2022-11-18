See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Internal Medicine
21 years of experience
Dr. Sara Abbruzzi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Abbruzzi works at DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, INC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Abington, PA.

    Diagnostic Imaging, Inc
    3998 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114
    AH Palliative Care Service
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Fever-Induced Seizure
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Low Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    HealthPartners
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Based on 10 ratings
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr has been helping people get in the right program for the right reasons, and cares about individual growth and health. I have renewed 3 times with her and sent at least 7 customers her way. Awesome doc!
    Jeremy Gibbs — Nov 18, 2022
    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English
    1689686313
    Chestnut Hill Hosp
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Ursinus College
    Dr. Abbruzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbruzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbruzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

