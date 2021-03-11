Overview

Dr. Saqib Sheikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Sheikh works at Edmond Hospitalists in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.