Overview

Dr. Saqib Rashid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Rashid works at Neurology Associates Of Tulare in Visalia, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.