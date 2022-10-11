Overview

Dr. Saqib Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Marlborough Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Qureshi works at Charles River Medical Associates in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.