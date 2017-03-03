Dr. Saqib Masroor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masroor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Masroor, MD
Overview
Dr. Saqib Masroor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
Mercy3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 428-1059Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Masroor, saved my mom's life back in 2012, he was the doctor that was brought in among other doctors to perform an open heart surgery. He is the type of doctor that takes the time to sit down with you and explain what the surgery involves the risk as well as the positives.Dr. Masroor, goes above and beyond his line of duty when it comes to his patients. We thank God for his life may the Lord continue blessing him in many ways. The Moya Family!
About Dr. Saqib Masroor, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1932147634
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masroor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masroor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masroor speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masroor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masroor.
