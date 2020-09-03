See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS

Pain Medicine
3 (70)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Pain Medicine Inc in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Inc
    541 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-7246
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr.Kahn is an EXTREMELY compassionate Doctor. He listens to you and is very kind and patient. He also explains things in a detailed manner. He does everything he can to help you with your pain management. I can't say enough good things about Dr.Kahn and his staff. Highly recommended!!
    Lou Delpha — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS

    • Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1790745875
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U S Fla
    Residency
    • Suny
    Internship
    • Med Coll Ohio
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saqib Khan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khan speaks Haitian Creole, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

