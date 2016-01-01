Dr. Saqib Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Saqib Chaudhry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
American Access Care Physicians Pllc17660 Union Tpke Ste 145, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (516) 621-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saqib Chaudhry, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhry speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.