Overview

Dr. Saqib Chaudhry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at AMERICAN ACCESS CARE PHYSICIANS PLLC in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.