Dr. Saqib Baig, MD
Overview
Dr. Saqib Baig, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates2301 S Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saqib Baig is one of the very few dr's who truly cares. It's very rare to find dr's like him. He spent extra time with me to help me understand and navigate my symptoms, can not recommend him enough.
About Dr. Saqib Baig, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1619108834
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.