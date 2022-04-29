Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD is a Dermatologist in Longwood, FL.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Dermatology Group PA515 W State Road 434 Ste 210, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-8080
Steven M Price MD PA300 E Hazel St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-3033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saqib R. Ahmed, Dermatology Group, Longwood, FL, removed a 1 1/2cm to 2 cm Melanoma in Situ (MIS) lesion along with a 5mm margin from the top of my head. The tissue was sent to Dr Henner, a 35 year dermatopathologist. Then on the 4th day, after being certain that the cancer was removed in total, Dr. Ahmed excised two additional triangles, and closed the scalp with an elipse, therefore there was no flap. The prcedure was done in office with local anesthesia; my choice. The few stitches and 24 staples were removed at 2 weeks. There is no noticeable scar down the center of my scalp. I visited for follow-ups with him. I recommend Dr. Saqib R. Ahmed, who is also trained in Mohs Surgery. He specializes in surgery of the head and neck, anything above the shoulders. Scalp Melanoma can spread in 6 weeks to the bloodstream and lymph nodes. Please don't wait.
About Dr. Saqib Ahmed, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1801214721
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.