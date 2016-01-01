See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Sapna Tibrewal, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sapna Tibrewal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Tibrewal works at Drishti Kidz & Family Eye Care in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric and Fetal Cardiology Associates
    7888 Gateway Blvd E Ste B, El Paso, TX 79915

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapna Tibrewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibrewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tibrewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tibrewal works at Drishti Kidz & Family Eye Care in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tibrewal’s profile.

    Dr. Tibrewal has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibrewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tibrewal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibrewal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibrewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibrewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

