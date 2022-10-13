See All Rheumatologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kj Somaiya Medical College and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rasania works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic
    1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 469-1823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Rasania for 3 1/2 years and I have had a good experience with her.
    — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427336759
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center, an Affiliate Of Drexel University In Pennsylvania
    • Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
    • Kj Somaiya Medical College
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapna Rasania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasania has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasania works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rasania’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

