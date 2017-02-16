Overview

Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.