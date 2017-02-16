See All Oncologists in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Sapna Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sapna Patel, MD

Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Marie Yaeger Cancer Center
    3900 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Pipefitters
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Feb 16, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Patel and her staff was more that anyone could expect. Dr. Patel is very kind, caring and above all she is a wonderful physician. She is a gift to our community. I appreciate everyone that works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists, they are great at what they do. Thank you for your help and compassion.
    Randy in Benton Harbor, MI — Feb 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sapna Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sapna Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sapna Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Sapna Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801830732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Army Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • William Beaumont Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • El Paso
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sapna Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.