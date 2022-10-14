See All General Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD

General Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Nagar works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Lipomas
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Lipomas

Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Nagar was recommended to me by my Endocrinologist as his choice for a possible specialized Parathyroid procedure. The consultation that included my husband was clear & fully explained as to what was required to become her patient. We felt encouraged, set a date for an outpatient surgery at Beaumont Hospital. Dr. Nagar and her most competent caring nursing staff, both in her office & the hospital, were excellent, treated us with warmth & respect! I am home recovering well with new meds that were ordered at our local pharmacy to be picked up on the way to our condo in Farmington Hills. We received well written instructions regarding future appointments, medicine dosage as well as recommendations for my comfort during recovery. We can highly recommend Dr. Nagar for your medical needs.
    Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518172402
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Beaumont Hospitals
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Michigan
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagar works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Nagar’s profile.

    Dr. Nagar has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

