Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Nagar works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-8180Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagar?
Dr. Nagar was recommended to me by my Endocrinologist as his choice for a possible specialized Parathyroid procedure. The consultation that included my husband was clear & fully explained as to what was required to become her patient. We felt encouraged, set a date for an outpatient surgery at Beaumont Hospital. Dr. Nagar and her most competent caring nursing staff, both in her office & the hospital, were excellent, treated us with warmth & respect! I am home recovering well with new meds that were ordered at our local pharmacy to be picked up on the way to our condo in Farmington Hills. We received well written instructions regarding future appointments, medicine dosage as well as recommendations for my comfort during recovery. We can highly recommend Dr. Nagar for your medical needs.
About Dr. Sapna Nagar, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518172402
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Beaumont Hospitals
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.