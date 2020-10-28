See All Otolaryngologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt
    55-77 Schanck Rd Ste B-5, Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 683-2083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 28, 2020
I would highly Reccomend this doctor...very knowledgeable. A great dr sweet personality. But... As far as her office personal especially one certain girl was extremely disrespectful and arrogant to me when I questioned her that my co pay was billed incorrectly. She never allowed me to speak she cut me off Hung up on me and said either I pay the co pay or it will go to collections..I told her I was in touch with my insurance company and it was a billing error but with Covid will take a little time to correct. I now receive a bill that said if I do Not pay by the 1st of the month I'll be charged and additional $50 on top of the $35 co pay in question.. as much as I'd want to go back to this dr I would never because of this staff member.... no on should ever be treated with so much Disrespect and short temper.. especially those who deal with the public. A sad situation...I wonder if the dr is aware of this??
Linda A — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

