Overview

Dr. Sapna Bhatia, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (Pulmonary Division) in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.