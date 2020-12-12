Dr. Balwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapna Balwani, MD
Dr. Sapna Balwani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ.
Lawrence Ob.gyn. PC123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 214, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1400
Capital Health Obgyn Langhorne540 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7771
- 3 1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-2412
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Balwani was absolutely incredible to work with. She was patient, kind, and answered every question throughly. Her bedside manner and knowledge is second to none. She made one of the hardest days of my life much more bearable and even managed to put my partner at ease, which is no easy task. She even called me personally to check up on me after my procedure. I think it’s safe to say I have found my new OB/GYN.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003228339
Dr. Balwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balwani has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Balwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balwani.
