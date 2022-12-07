See All Ophthalmologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Sapir Karli, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sapir Karli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla..

Dr. Karli works at St. Lucie Eye in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Lucie Eye, Port Saint Lucie
    1715 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St. Lucie Eye, St Lucie West
    1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    St. Lucie Eye, Fort Pierce
    2201 S 10th St Ste C, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Pinguecula
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Pinguecula
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Karli is an awesome professional and dedicated individual; furthermore she instills comfort and trust in her patients - I highly recommend her.
    Don — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sapir Karli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538553862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis University In Waltham, Ma
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

