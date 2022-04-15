Dr. Sapan Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapan Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Sapan Desai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwest Community Hospital800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 658-1000
2
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3000
3
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE, Springfield, IL340 W Miller St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr desai did an aortic bifemoral illiac bypass on me in 2014 did an awesome job when he was in the springfield area i would drive to arlington if he was excepting new patients for my yearly checkups!!
About Dr. Sapan Desai, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1700088234
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Duke University
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
