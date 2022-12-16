Dr. Saovaros Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saovaros Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saovaros Michaels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
The Obgyn Center7160 SMOKE RANCH RD, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 254-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I felt it must be a very good professional atmosphere because there was a lot of patients
About Dr. Saovaros Michaels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1114910734
Education & Certifications
- The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michaels speaks Thai.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
