Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri, College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. U Hair And Skin Clinic2121 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions
Finetouch Dermatology819 N Harbor Dr Ste 400, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 318-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Umar is a very professional and artistic hair transplant doctor. He has an immaculate attention to details.
About Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
- Charles R Drew University Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow New York
- University Of Maiduguri, College Of Medical Sciences
- Dermatology
