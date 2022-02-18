Overview

Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Ricciardi works at Southwoods Primary Care in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.