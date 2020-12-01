Dr. Santosh Rane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Rane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santosh Rane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rane works at
Locations
Prime Cardiology Group2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 463-9855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rane has always been wonderful at taking the time to explain what was going on with my heart as well as possible treatment/procedure plans. I felt listened to.
About Dr. Santosh Rane, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rane has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rane speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.