Overview

Dr. Santosh Potdar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, M.Y. Hospital and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Potdar works at Lutz Surgical Partners in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Homosassa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

