See All Psychiatrists in Sanford, FL
Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.

Dr. Pillai works at MINDHOPE OF OVIEDO in Sanford, FL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD
Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD
6 (31)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of AdventHealth.

Locations

  1. 1
    SAAFE Behavioral Health Services
    3993 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 732-4272
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cullman Primary Care Multi-Specialty Group/Psychiatry
    101 2nd Ave Se, Cullman, AL 35055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 739-4910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pillai?

    Jul 16, 2022
    I've been through so many Dr's over the years Dr Pillai is incredible he spends so much time and makes you feel comfortable as a patient, so hard to find someone like that now, I miss him here in FL Haven't found another Dr yet. It's hard to find someone to replace him He knows my deepest darkest secrets that I never told anyone else! So Alabama your lucky to have him because I miss him terribly Judi F
    Judi F — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pillai to family and friends

    Dr. Pillai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pillai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO.

    About Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346405024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Psychoanalytical Institute, Farmington Hills, Mi
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Wyandotte, Mi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pillai has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.