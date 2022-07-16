Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO
Dr. Santosh Pillai, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
SAAFE Behavioral Health Services3993 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 732-4272Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cullman Primary Care Multi-Specialty Group/Psychiatry101 2nd Ave Se, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-4910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been through so many Dr's over the years Dr Pillai is incredible he spends so much time and makes you feel comfortable as a patient, so hard to find someone like that now, I miss him here in FL Haven't found another Dr yet. It's hard to find someone to replace him He knows my deepest darkest secrets that I never told anyone else! So Alabama your lucky to have him because I miss him terribly Judi F
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1346405024
- Michigan Psychoanalytical Institute, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Wyandotte, Mi
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillai has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pillai speaks Malayalam.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.