Overview

Dr. Santosh Patel, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Patel works at Retina Specialists in Desoto, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Waxahachie, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.