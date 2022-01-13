Dr. Santosh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Santosh Patel, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Robert E. Torti MD PA2625 Bolton Boone Dr, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 283-1516
Robert E Torti MD1706 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 599-9098
Retina Specialists1011 N Highway 77 Ste 103A, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 383-3368
Greenville Surgery Center LLC Dba7150 Greenville Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 361-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very attentive and very professional. And is great with elders. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Santosh Patel, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467461426
Education & Certifications
- Univ of California
- Grater Baltimore Med Ctr
- St. Mary's Med Ctr
- Med Coll of PA
- Lehigh University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
