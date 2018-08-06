Overview

Dr. Santosh Pandit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Govt Med Coll-Nagpur U and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Pandit works at Genesis Medical Associates, Pittsburgh, PA in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.