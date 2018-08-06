Dr. Santosh Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Pandit, MD
Dr. Santosh Pandit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Govt Med Coll-Nagpur U and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
-
1
Santosh M Pandit MD Facc Laboratory9104 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-9104
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Pandit has done a great job. Very thorough every visit, spends time with me as a patient. Have recommended to family and friends. Able to explain any necessary procedure.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326005240
- Deborah Heart/Lung Ctr
- Montefiore Hosp
- Govt Med Coll-Nagpur U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandit speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.