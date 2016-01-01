Dr. Santosh Pandipati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandipati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Pandipati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santosh Pandipati, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Pandipati works at
Locations
Obstetrix Medical Group900 E Hamilton Ave Ste 220, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1405Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Santosh Pandipati, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado - Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandipati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandipati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandipati.
