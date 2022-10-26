Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of California Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood401 W Hampden Pl Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 963-0597
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I wish I could give 10 stars out of 5. I highly recommend Dr. Nandi, his experience as a surgeon and academic background is well documented. As superlative of a surgeon he is, he is an even better man. His bedside manner is very straightforward and kind. Dr. Nandi has a very humble and understated manner about him that I found very reassuring and comforting, yet he’s undeniably brilliant, which also inspires confidence. Also, from my personal experience, Dr. Nandi has a very solid aftercare regimen and the post-surgery nursing team he works exclusively with at Swedish Hospital is very dialed-in and a great extension of his care.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851489991
- Grant Med Center|Grant Medical Center
- University Of California Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
