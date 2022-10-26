See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of California Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Nandi works at SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood
    401 W Hampden Pl Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Colorectal Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I wish I could give 10 stars out of 5. I highly recommend Dr. Nandi, his experience as a surgeon and academic background is well documented. As superlative of a surgeon he is, he is an even better man. His bedside manner is very straightforward and kind. Dr. Nandi has a very humble and understated manner about him that I found very reassuring and comforting, yet he’s undeniably brilliant, which also inspires confidence. Also, from my personal experience, Dr. Nandi has a very solid aftercare regimen and the post-surgery nursing team he works exclusively with at Swedish Hospital is very dialed-in and a great extension of his care.
    Jason S. — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851489991
    Education & Certifications

    • Grant Med Center|Grant Medical Center
    • University Of California Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nandi works at SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Nandi’s profile.

    Dr. Nandi has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

