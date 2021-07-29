Overview

Dr. Santosh Nair, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University of Madras Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Nair works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Sanford, FL with other offices in Deland, FL and Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.