Overview

Dr. Santosh Menon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seaman, OH. They graduated from T.D. Medical College and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Menon works at Adams County Regional Med in Seaman, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Peebles, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.