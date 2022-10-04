Dr. Santosh Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Santosh Menon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seaman, OH. They graduated from T.D. Medical College and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Adams County Regional Medical Center230 Medical Center Dr, Seaman, OH 45679 Directions (937) 386-3420
Ohio Heart and Vascular Center2123 Auburn Ave # 137, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1180
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Anderson7545 Beechmont Ave Ste D, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 206-1320
Southern Ohio Medical Inc.25800 State Route 41, Peebles, OH 45660 Directions (513) 206-1320
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I first met Dr. Menon while in Christ Hospital for 105 days. While doing a CT scan on my lungs, they found a blockage in my heart. Dr. Menon was summoned and he ordered a stent to be put in the effected location. He has been my cardiologist ever since.
- Cardiology
- English, Malayalam
- 1134185481
- University of Utah Hospital
- St Peter's Medical Center
- T.D. Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
