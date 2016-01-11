See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gupta-Bala works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia
    227 N Broad St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia
    525 Jamestown St Ste 107, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 11, 2016
I think this facility staff and doctor are all great and a good place to go for the care that you need.
E.O. — Jan 11, 2016
About Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Arabic and Hindi
  • 1760456297
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
  • Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
  • Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta-Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta-Bala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta-Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta-Bala works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta-Bala’s profile.

Dr. Gupta-Bala has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta-Bala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta-Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta-Bala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta-Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta-Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

