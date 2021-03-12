Dr. Agnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santosh Agnani, MD
Overview
Dr. Santosh Agnani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22232 17th Ave SE Ste 302, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 487-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Agnani for 4+ years. He is always on time and I enjoy his staff. I have cell phone number for emergencies if needed. I receive prompt return calls. I have found him easy to work with especially during COVID and Zoom appointments.
About Dr. Santosh Agnani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134178882
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agnani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Agnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.