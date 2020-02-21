Dr. Uy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos Uy, MD
Overview
Dr. Santos Uy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Uy works at
Locations
Hugo Plasencia MD201 S Alvarado St Ste 811, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-2053
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 484-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Very professional and knowledgeable. Has a good network of specialists to refer you too when needed. Explains condition and medication well.
About Dr. Santos Uy, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740290899
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Usaf Hosp/Sinai Hosp
- U Santo Tomas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uy has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uy speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
