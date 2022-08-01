Overview

Dr. Santo Terranova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Terranova works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.