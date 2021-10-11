See All Rheumatologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD

Rheumatology
3 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Geneva and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Carminati Taddei works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Rheumatology
    3555 S National Ave # 1, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Was not aware I would be seeing a new physician. She gave me RX for an anti-inflammatory cream, and it is working!! Thank you!
    Carole Lampi — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French and Italian
    • 1861494551
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center In Phoenix, Az
    • University Of Geneva
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carminati Taddei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carminati Taddei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carminati Taddei works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Carminati Taddei’s profile.

    Dr. Carminati Taddei has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carminati Taddei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Carminati Taddei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carminati Taddei.

