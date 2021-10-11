Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carminati Taddei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD
Overview
Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Geneva and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Carminati Taddei works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Rheumatology3555 S National Ave # 1, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was not aware I would be seeing a new physician. She gave me RX for an anti-inflammatory cream, and it is working!! Thank you!
About Dr. Santina Carminati Taddei, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1861494551
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center In Phoenix, Az
- University Of Geneva
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carminati Taddei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carminati Taddei accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carminati Taddei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carminati Taddei speaks French and Italian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Carminati Taddei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carminati Taddei.
